press release: Let loose, learn some new steps, or just come to watch, listen and enjoy. FOOT-Loose free dances return to the Olin Park pavilion this fall, 2022. Each of the five sessions will be held on Tuesday nights from 6 to 8 PM in the historic Olin Park pavilion. No experience or partner necessary - this is just an easy, fun, and social learning opportunity.

Oct. 4 features the Madison Contra "Barn Dance." World Dairy Expo participants invited!