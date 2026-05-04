media release: Change of tune! Looks like we have a little more time to enjoy the wonderful dance floor in historic Normal Hall (the building we've incorrectly been calling the Olin Park Pavilion). Madison's Parks Division has delayed its renovation project for a while, so we now can have a spring FOOT-Loose Dance Series.

So join us every Wednesday this May for two hours of dancing fun, from 6 to 8 PM, in historic Normal Hall. Each dance session will include instruction suitable to all levels - from beginners to advanced. The instruction will be followed by an open dance period for all to enjoy, either as a participant or just an observer. Each dance group provides musical accompaniment - often live! And the dances go on rain or shine, since we'll be inside.

Here's the line-up for this May:

Wednesday, May 6th: Madison Irish Set Dance - Beginner-friendly dancing in groups of eight

Wednesday, May 13th: Madison Tango Society makes this sensual Argentinian dance form easily accessible to beginners and experienced dancers alike.

Wednesday, May 20th: Dairyland Cowboys & Cowgirls get their boots on and scoot their way across the pavilion dance floor in fun-to-join line dancing

Wednesday, May 27th: Madison Contra Coop - easy-to-learn traditional American folk dancing

So get your dancing shoes on and join FOOT this spring for an fun evening (or two or more) of free dance instruction and dancing at Normal Hall (Olin Park Pavilion). Hope to see you there!