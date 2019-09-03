FOOT-Loose

Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Join MTS by the lake in the Olin Turville park pavilion, for a tango lesson, brief tango demonstration, and tango practice. This annual event is part of a series of dance events presented by the nonprofit Friends of Olin Turville (F.O.O.T.) occurring every Tuesday evening in September, with a different dance form each week. On Tuesday, Sept 3, Madison Tango Society features tango instructor Antonio Testolin. The event is free, by donations to F.O.O.T. are strongly encouraged.

Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
