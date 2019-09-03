FOOT-Loose

press release: Join MTS by the lake in the Olin Turville park pavilion, for a tango lesson, brief tango demonstration, and tango practice. This annual event is part of a series of dance events presented by the nonprofit Friends of Olin Turville (F.O.O.T.) occurring every Tuesday evening in September, with a different dance form each week. On Tuesday, Sept 3, Madison Tango Society features tango instructor Antonio Testolin. The event is free, by donations to F.O.O.T. are strongly encouraged.