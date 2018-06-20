press release: Once again this summer, Football 101 for Women will provide an opportunity to learn the game from the coaches and players of the Wisconsin football program while supporting the fight against cancer.

Registration is now open for the ninth edition of the always-popular event, which will be held Wednesday, June 20 at Camp Randall Stadium. Tickets are $90.

5:00-5:30 pm Registration in Student Athletic Performance Center (1475 Engineering Drive)

5:30-9:00 pm Activities and drills

Football 101 for Women has sold out in each of its first eight years, with last year’s event raising more than $54,000. For the first time, this year’s event will be presented in partnership with the UW Carbone Cancer Center to support the fight against women’s cancers in Madison and beyond.

“This has become something our players and staff look forward to every year,” UW head coach Paul Chryst said. “It’s a fun time for everyone, but what really makes it great is the chance to team up with Carbone to make a real impact on people in our community who are affected by cancer.”

Football 101 for Women includes: On-field drills with UW coaches and players; Presentations from coaches on the Xs and Os; Question and answer session with players; Tour of Camp Randall Stadium and UW’s football facilities; Reception overlooking the stadium featuring hors d’oeuvres and beverages; Prize drawings; Appearance by Bucky Badger

More information is available at UWBadgers.com/Football101. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Danielle Falcone of the UW Carbone Cancer Center at (608) 263-3309 or dfalcone@wisc.edu.