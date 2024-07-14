Football & Finance Fair

media release: TruStage, a financially strong insurance, investment and technology provider, announced it has partnered with Forward Madison FC and Centro Hispano for the first-ever Football and Finance Fair on Sunday, July 14 at 2pm. This event, which is open to the public and free to attend, will have activities for adults and kids, including opportunities to meet Flamingo players and interact with financial experts from multiple, local organizations like Summit Credit Union, UW Credit Union and UW Extension who can answer financial questions and help begin your journey toward a brighter financial future. The first 50 people in the door will also receive a FREE Forward Madison FC training shirt! Sizes are limited and will be available on first come, first-served basis.

“As a company, TruStage is committed to addressing and working toward the elimination of socio-economic and racial disparities that exist in our communities,” says TruStage Chief Diversity Office and Foundation Board President, Angela Russell. “Education, and in particular, financial education is critical to help people achieve brighter financial futures. We’re really hoping folks will come out for the family fun activities and leave feeling a bit more confident about reaching their financial goals.”

"We are excited to partner with TruStage and Centro Hispano for this event," says Forward Madison Director of Latino Outreach, Jovan Chavez. "Forward Madison has been a proud ally of Centro Hispano's dedication to serving the Latino community in the Greater Madison area since our inception. We recognize the importance of financial literacy and are honored to partner with Centro and TruStage to share this valuable life skill with our community. We recognize the great value that Centro Hispano provides for our community and encourage our fans and fellow Madisonians to take advantage of their wide array of events, workshops, and resources."

This year’s Football and Finance Fair will feature interactive booths from the previously mentioned financial organizations, tours of the new Centro Hispano facility, local food vendors, a chance for kids to make their own piggy bank and of course soccer stations hosted by Forward Madison FC. Participants will have the opportunity to complete a BINGO card to enter to win prizes from event partners including Forward Madison gear, game tickets and gift cards.

All the fun starts Sunday, July 14, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Centro Hispano’s new facility (2403 Cypress Way, Madison, WI 53713). The event runs until 4:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to find street parking or utilize the parking lot at Madison College-Goodman South Campus (2429 Perry St. Madison, WI 53713).