Footloose the Musical

Google Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-08 19:00:00

Buy Tickets

Sun Prairie High School 888 Grove St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590

press release: Footloose is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago. He and his mother move to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Reverend of Bomont. The Reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable. With the help of Ariel(the Reverend's daughter) and Willard(a country hick who becomes his best friend), Ren convinces the Reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process helps the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.

*7:00pm~9:00pm or 2:00pm~4:00pm

*November 8, 9, 15, & 16 at 7:00 pm, November 10 & 17 at 2:00 pm

*Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center

*Adults - $13($15 at the door), Students/Seniors/Military/Veterans - $9($10 at the door)

Info

Sun Prairie High School 888 Grove St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590 View Map
Theater & Dance
608-556-7734
please enable javascript to view
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-08 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-09 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-10 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-10 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-10 14:00:00 iCalendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-10 14:00:00 Google Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-15 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Footloose the Musical - 2019-11-16 19:00:00