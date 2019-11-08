Footloose the Musical

press release: Footloose is the story of Ren McCormack, a teenage boy from Chicago. He and his mother move to the small town of Bomont after his father abandons them. Upon arriving, Ren finds himself at odds with most of the town, including the Reverend of Bomont. The Reverend has convinced the town to outlaw dancing, which Ren finds unbelievable. With the help of Ariel(the Reverend's daughter) and Willard(a country hick who becomes his best friend), Ren convinces the Reverend to let the teenagers dance, and in the process helps the town to heal from a tragedy that affected them all.

*7:00pm~9:00pm or 2:00pm~4:00pm

*November 8, 9, 15, & 16 at 7:00 pm, November 10 & 17 at 2:00 pm

*Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center

*Adults - $13($15 at the door), Students/Seniors/Military/ Veterans - $9($10 at the door)