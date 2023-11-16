Footloose the Musical (youth edition)

7:30 pm on 11-16-17 and 1:30 & 5 pm, 11/18, Badger Ridge Middle School, Verona. $7.50 adv.

media release: Everybody cut Footloose!! One of the most explosive movie musicals in recent memory bursts onto the live stage. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn't prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher, determined to exercise the control over the town's youth. When the reverend's rebellious daughter sets her sights on Ren, her roughneck boyfriend tries to sabotage Ren's reputation, with many of the locals eager to believe the worst about the new kid. The heartfelt story that emerges is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.

To the rockin' rhythm of its Oscar and Tony-nominated Top 40 score (the soundtrack album reached number one on the Billboard charts and has sold over 17 million copies!) and augmented with dynamic new songs for the stage musical, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people, guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind.

Footloose, Youth Edition is an abbreviated version of the full production and features a cast of 6th-8th graders. The run time of the show is approximately 60-70 minutes.