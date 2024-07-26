Footloose: Youth Edition

Sun Prairie Civic Theatre production by middle school performers, 7 pm on 7/26, 2 & 7 pm on 7/27 and 2 pm, 7/28.

media release: Dust off your dancing shoes! And get ready to bust a move when the electrifying story of Footloose is brought to life by a cast of talented young actors (entering 7 - 9 grade this fall) who are all ready to tap, twirl and shake their way into your hearts.

Ren McCormack, a teenager with rhythm in his soul, lands in Bomont, a town where dancing is strictly forbidden. But Ren can't help but move! And when he finds an unlikely ally in the rebellious daughter of the town's strict reverend, together they spark a revolution. Can they overcome tradition and bring back the joy of dance?

A G-Rated version, this is Footloose fun for the whole family. You'll be ready to sing and dance along to iconic hits such as "Holding Out for a Hero" and "Footloose." You're not only in for a good time, you're helping to nurture the next generation of performers. Don't miss this show!