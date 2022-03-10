ONLINE: Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Frog and Toad Survey

press release: In 2021, the Friends of Pheasant Branch conducted its first frog & toad survey among a small group of Restoration and Management Committee staff as a trial run. This year, we are continuing the survey and are broadening participation to the general public!

Our 2022 Frog & Toad Survey will run from approximately April 1 to August 1, 2022, with an introduction session provided at the start of the season.

Frog & toad surveys help us monitor the populations that use the conservancy as habitat and over time will help us understand how our restoration efforts and other changes to the land affect these populations. This is particularly important as the conservancy expands north, bringing water quality improvements with reductions in agricultural impact. Additionally, the survey provides a wonderful opportunity to experience the conservancy in a new way under the night sky.

If you would like to learn more about the survey, please join us for our online kickoff event on Thursday, March 10th at 6:30pm. This approximately 1 hour virtual event will include a presentation by Andrew Badje, Conservation Biologist with the Wisconsin DNR who will share some information about survey activities in our state. You can also learn more about our specific survey from survey coordinator Chris Kubiak who helped organize and conduct last year's program.

To sign up for the event and/or the survey itself, please visit our website

For any questions or concerns; please email Chris at survey@pheasantbranch.org