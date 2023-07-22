For Liberty & Union

media release: Explore the impact immigrants had on the American Civil War in Wisconsin and beyond during this new event. Step into the camp of Polish immigrants who fought for Wisconsin and their newly adopted country, in the conflict. Learn about soldiers' experiences, how they drilled, experience camp life, and watch demonstrations of musket-firing. In the adjacent 1860s Pomeranian Immigrant Farm, you can learn about how the war impacted those who lived on the Wisconsin home front.

Old World Wisconsin includes 60 beautifully restored historic structures on over 600 acres of picturesque landscapes. Through stories of perseverance, the site explores the lives of those who came before us – connecting people and inspiring understanding. Your day will be fun, engaging, enriching, and authentic, as you encounter history by exploring sensory-rich spaces, stories, and hands-on activities.