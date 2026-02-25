For Me, But Not for Thee: Free Expression in Higher Education

media release: Join Greg Lukianoff, President and CEO of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), and Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin as they sit down for a FIREside chat examining free expression on college campuses.

The event will be followed by a reception immediately after.

In a moment where we too often see a ‘free speech for me, but not for thee’ attitude across a spectrum of topics and viewpoints, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Greg Lukianoff will discuss the rights, risks, and responsibilities of free expression in higher education. They’ll also discuss how to build a campus culture that encourages vigorous discourse and civil dialogue across many backgrounds, viewpoints, identities, religions, political perspectives, and ideas.

The aim of the Wisconsin Exchange: Pluralism in Practice, and the La Follette School of Public Affairs is to advance pluralism and civil dialogue at UW–Madison by cultivating a community where diverse viewpoints are expected, debated, and respected.

This event is supported by Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership, the Center for the Study of Liberal Democracy (CSLD), and the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE).