press release: Join three actors from the Forward Theater production of For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday as they read scenes from the play and answer your questions about this beautiful production, their lives as actors in Madison, and theater. For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday tells the story of five siblings who gather at their childhood home after the death of their father. They share stories and jokes, rekindle childhood memories and sibling rivalries, and heed the call of Neverland, a magical place where the refusal to grow up does battle with the inevitability of growing old.