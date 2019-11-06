press release: MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. This year’s series includes Lucio Castro’s End of the Century, an alluring art-house romance set in sunsoaked Barcelona. End of the Century begins with a seemingly casual hookup that spirals backward and forward into a decades-spanning relationship with no clear beginning or end. Lucio Castro’s open-ended meditation on missed connections and lives shared is a kindred spirit of Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise series.

Admission is free for MMoCA members and $7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. Spotlight Cinema is curated by Mike King, and is a program of MMoCA’s education department. Visit mmoca.org/mmoca-cinema for details.

NOVEMBER 6, 2019 • 7 PM: For Sama (2019, UK, 94 min., Digital)

Dir: Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

Winner of the Best Documentary Award at the 2019 Cannes, SXSW, and numerous other film festivals, For Sama is an essential first-person account of life in a war zone. Taking the form of a letter to her infant daughter, Syrian journalist Waad al-Kateab captures her life in Aleppo in all its contradictions—experiencing the joy of falling in love and raising a daughter while bombs explode around her young family and the hospital run by her husband. In Arabic with English subtitles.

“One of the most important films you will ever see in your life.” - Film Threat