press release: Born in September of 2019, Lucid Tuesdays is a weekly gathering of lovers of bass of all types, bringing in new electronic music talent each week at Crucible in Madison. Hosted by: 8Hertz

8:30 doors

Ft: For Science, Treb, Double A, Daywalker

Visuals by: Cosmic Visuals

Super Nintendo

Open Decks 8:30-9:30

Flow space, drink specials, games

21+, $5 Cover