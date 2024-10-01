media release: In fall 2024, PhotoMidwest will produce its signature event, the PhotoMidwest Biennial Festival in Madison, Wisconsin. Festival exhibitions occur at various galleries, including the Arts + Literature Laboratory, Overture Center for the Arts, PhotoMidwest Studio, and the Pyle Center on the UW Campus.

For the Love of Light, An Exhibition by PhotoMidwest Members

October 1 - 31, 2024,Pyle Center, 702 Langdon St

The title “For the Love of Light…” alludes to the word “amateur”, which comes from old Latin amare “to love” and describes one who engages in an activity out of passion. PhotoMidwest is a home for all photographers, amateur and professional, to share their passion for light.

Light is the medium for our photographic expression. It is everything we see. We can apply our photographic tools to capture the beauty of light as we see it in real life, or to create images that only exist in our imaginations. However you see light, here is your chance to share your vision. Enter For the Love of Light! The entry portal opens July 13 and the link is below; the entry form includes instructions for preparing your images.

Other exhibits:

The festival’s capstone event is the 13th PhotoMidwest Biennial Juried Exhibition, which showcases photographers from 13 Midwest U.S. states. 2024 Juror | Kris Graves (b. 1982, New York, NY) is an artist and publisher based in New York and California.

Sept 17 - Nov 9: Exhibition will be open at the Arts + Literature Laboratory (ALL) in downtown Madison. Opening Reception: September 27, 2024, at 6-8 p.m. CST.

In Search of Awe, Juried by Tim Mulcahy.

August 27 - November 17, 2024, Overture Playhouse Gallery. Reception:October 3, 2024, time TBA.