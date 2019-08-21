press release: Not to miss, our first spelling bee, "For the Spell of It". Try your wit and luck to win the Queen Bee prize or join as a spectator. Have fun while raising funds for Madison Reading Project.

Ticket Price (includes any glass of wine and appetizers): Attendee - $30; Contestants - $15. To be an eligible contestant you must complete the registration form (http://bit.ly/ mrpspellingbee19) and purchase your contestant ticket within seven (7) days of registering.

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm, August 21, 2019, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St, Verona, WI 53593

Our Website: https://www. madisonreadingproject.com/ spellingbee