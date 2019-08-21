For the Spell of It

Fisher King Winery, Verona 1105 Laser St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Not to miss, our first spelling bee, "For the Spell of It". Try your wit and luck to win the Queen Bee prize or join as a spectator. Have fun while raising funds for Madison Reading Project. 

 Ticket Price (includes any glass of wine and appetizers): Attendee - $30; Contestants - $15. To be an eligible contestant you must complete the registration form (http://bit.ly/mrpspellingbee19) and purchase your contestant ticket within seven (7) days of registering.   

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm, August 21, 2019, Fisher King Winery, 1105 Laser St, Verona, WI 53593

 Our Website:  https://www.madisonreadingproject.com/spellingbee

