Foraged Friends

RSVP

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Discover the many ways to eat deliciously through foraging! Library naturalist-in-residence Qwantese Winters will guide you in how to identify edible plants and demo how to make sumac compound butter.

Registration for this workshop begins two-weeks prior to the event. Registration will open September 8 at 10:00am.

Part of the MPL Naturalist-in-Residence. For more information visit madpl.org/naturalist. The Naturalist-in-Residence is made possible in part by generous support of the Friends of Madison Public Library and in partnership with Madison Parks.

Info

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Health & Fitness
Books, Food & Drink
RSVP
Google Calendar - Foraged Friends - 2023-09-12 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Foraged Friends - 2023-09-12 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Foraged Friends - 2023-09-12 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Foraged Friends - 2023-09-12 18:00:00 ical