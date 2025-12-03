Foraging 100% of My Food For a Year!

media release: For one year Robin Greenfield is foraging every bite of his food and medicine. A year without grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies or even a garden. “Nature” is his garden!

Is it possible to eat in harmony with Earth and live in reciprocity? Robin wholeheartedly believes so and is putting this love and devotion for Earth into bold action as he harvests the food and medicine that is growing freely and abundantly all around us.

He is traveling to our community to share his foraging journey and celebrate the individuals and organizations in our community working for a more resilient, local food system. He will also share about the newly launched 1 Million Community Fruit Trees Initiative and invite us to get involved in this grassroots collaborative effort in food sovereignty.

While many of us are in great despair over our current social, political and environmental crises, this is a call to bold action. Now is the time to embrace community, build local resiliency, grow our relationships and develop our skills. This is a call to healing our relationship with Earth!

Join us for an eye opening exploration of food sovereignty through the food and medicine that is growing abundantly all around us.

Hosted by Four Winds Farm Fitchburg

December 3rd – 6:00-8:30 PM

5735 Adams Road Fitchburg, WI 53575

All are welcome and admission is free, but please reserve your ticket in advance so we can plan accordingly!

https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/fourwindsfarmfitchburg/an-evening-with-robin-greenfield

For details about the Earth Provides Us with Everything We Need Tour and Robin’s year of foraging visit:

https://www.robingreenfield.org/foragingyear

12/2 Bad River Tribe, WI

12/3 Madison, WI

12/5 Stevens Point, WI

12/6 Green Bay, WI

12/8 Milwaukee, WI

12/9 Blanchardville, WI

12/10 La Crosse, WI

12/11 Faribault, MN

12/12 Minneapolis, MN

12/13 Chaska, MN

12/14 Duluth, MN