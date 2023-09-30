Foraging at the Farm

media release: Join Madison Public Art Project for this exciting Fall workshop!

What is Foraging?

Foraging is a search for wild food or provisions, and the act of harvesting wild edible and medicinal plants is called wild-crafting--we will be doing both in this exciting Fall workshop! Participants will be led on a plant walk to identify wild & edible medicinal plants that we will harvest and prepare at Rooted's Troy Gardens location and enjoy in the outdoor kitchen.

This is a great opportunity to learn about foraging and the bounty of the Fall season and will highlight the season’s wild edible and medicinal plants. Join Rooted Education Director Sarah Karlson and Rooted at Troy Farm Manager Federica Ranelli as we tour the Farm and then cook up and share the edible wild harvest together enjoying a scrumptious wild tasting!

We will discuss ethical harvesting practices, foraging safety, and will educate the group as to which additional species can be harvested during this Farm tour. You will learn how to identify plants found within the Farm ecosystem, and specifically how these plants can be used for foods and plant-based medicines.

Kinpira Gobo is a traditional Japanese dish made with Burdock root, a biennial plant native to Europe and Asia. We will be collecting the roots and making this recipe together in our outdoor kitchen.

This workshop will include a complimentary tasting, drink, and plant-based medicine you can take home. We will have a menu tasting in the kitchen with our delicious finds. A recipe card will be provided to all workshop participants detailing how each dish is prepared which you can take home and make again and again for your future foraging adventures!

We will also make Wild Root Coffee from dandelion root, burdock root, and chicory root we find and forage on-site. We will demonstrate how to prepare the roots and make this delicious coffee. A delightful tea will also be prepared using edible and medicinal herbs wild-crafted during our walk.

Juniper and pine bath salts smell divine and are known to have healing properties. This take-home herbal body product features both and may include other plants we may find along the walk. Infuse your own bath salt with our custom aromatherapy essential oils bar and then take them home to enjoy or give as a gift to a friend or loved one!

Saturday, September 30, 10:00am – noon, Troy Farm 502 Troy Dr. Madison, WI 53704. Please park on the street on Troy Dr. because the parking lot is very small.

Rain Date: *Note in the event of inclement weather this workshop will be held Sunday, October 1st, 10:00am – 12:00 noon.

FREE! Tickets are required and space is limited. Ages 8+, kids and teens must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

This event is entirely outdoors. There is shade in the outdoor covered kitchen.

Workshop Leaders:

Sarah Karlson (she/her/hers) | Rooted Education Director

“Sarah comes to her work at Rooted from Oakland, CA, where she began her work in food justice and urban agriculture in 2005. She continues this work at Badger Rock, managing the 2-acre Badger Rock Urban Farm and Badger Rock Community Garden and provides gardening and culinary-based education opportunities. Sarah is passionate about gardens as a tool for education, food access, joy, connection, and building community resilience at the intersection of food, racial, environmental, and educational justice.”

Federica Ranelli she/her/hers | FARM MANAGER

“After growing up on the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, MN and attending UW-Madison, Federica farmed and taught young people outdoors all over the country. She is delighted to be back in Madison after years away. When she isn’t growing food at Troy, she is planting dry corn in the garden behind her house. She also enjoys fermenting things, playing outside, and exposing her cat to the wide, wide world.”

About Troy Farm:

“Troy Farm is a vegetable production and education project of Rooted. The farm has been growing certified organic vegetables on Madison’s Northside since 2001, and we are proud to be one of the city’s oldest urban farms. Troy Farm sells produce to farm members and other Madison residents at our on-site farm stand on Thursday evenings and at the Northside Farmers’ Market on Sunday mornings, June – October.” https://www.rootedwi.org/farms/troy-farm

About Madison Public Art Project:

The Madison Public Art Project (MPAP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization. We present innovative contemporary art in the public realm to a diverse audience throughout Wisconsin. The MPAP’s exciting free public art exhibitions strengthen and educate communities while supporting social justice and fostering local arts and culture. Collaborating with both emerging and established artists, the MPAP relies on grants, individual contributions, corporations, and foundations to support our exhibitions. Our art installations inspire civic participation and encourage artistic imagination.

This foraging workshop is presented in collaboration with the Wildflowers of Wisconsin public art installation which will be unveiling in Fitchburg. This project looks to learning lessons from the land and promotes sustainable food and living practices. The art, that the community will be invited to help create, encourages greater stewardship of the land. Foraging workshops are a perfect compliment to the art exhibition, and an engaging way to bring the community together. Stay tuned for more information on this upcoming project @madisonpublicartproject or visit: www.MadisonPublicArtProject.com

Please Note:

• Participants should be dressed for walking, dress in extra layers, and appropriate footwear. (ie no sandals)

• No dogs (service dogs allowed)

• Children with an adult or guardian are encouraged to attend.

• No smoking or vaping is allowed on the premises.

Participants can bring:

• a canvas/bag, or container for herbs collected.

• a small recycled glass jar with a lid for your infused bath salts.

• drinking water

• sunglasses and sunscreen

• A small garden shovel or pocket knife is optional. Larger shovels will be provided to share.

Event Contact: info@madisonpublicartproject.com