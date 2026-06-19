media release: For one year Robin Greenfield is foraging every bite of his food and medicine. A year without grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies or even a garden. “Nature” is his garden!

This is a practice of love and devotion for Earth. Throughout this year, he is traveling across the nation educating on the food and medicine that is growing freely and abundantly all around us. He is here to support us on our journey of living more closely connected with Earth and to build up the foraging community.

Join us for a Foraging Walk in Madison to learn how to safely and sustainably forage the common edible and medicinal plants that most of us pass by without even knowing!

Robin will introduce you to:

- 10+ common edible and medicinal plants growing in your area

- How to safely forage

- How to harvest sustainably and be a friend to the plants

- Simple strategies for successful foraging

This event is accessible to all, regardless of experience. We generally walk less than a half mile total, and no more than 10 minutes from the starting point.

Our hope is for you to leave this Foraging Walk informed, inspired, motivated and with a sense of community to make foraging a foundational part of your life!

August 13, at 6-8 PM, Meet at the inner playground

Suggested donation $10-40 to support our grassroots service to Earth, humanity and our plant and animal relatives through our nonprofit Regeneration, Equity and Justice.

We strive for our events to be accessible to all, regardless of financial means. To apply for a scholarship to attend, simply fill out this form.

Summer Tour Foraging Walk Events:

7/10-12 - Ashland, WI Foraging School

7/24-26 - Rhinebeck, NY Foraging School at Omega

7/27 - Manhattan, NY

7/28 - Queens, NY

7/29 - Bronx, NY

7/30 - Brooklyn, NY

7/31 - Staten Island, NY

8/1-2 - Mycofest - Artemas, PA

8/4 - Washington, D.C

8/7 - Pittsburgh, PA

8/8 - Cleveland, OH

8/9 - Detroit, MI

8/10 - Chicago, IL

8/12 - Milwaukee, WI

8/13 - Madison, WI

8/14-16 - Faribault, MN Foraging School

8/17 - Minneapolis, MN

8/22 - Duluth, MN Foraging School