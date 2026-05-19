RSVP for Forbidden: A 3,000-Year History of Jews and the Pig

media release: Levy Summer Series: June 9

Jordan Rosenblum, Belzer Professor of Classical Judaism and director of religious studies at UW-Madison

Professor Rosenblum will discuss “Forbidden,” his most recent book, which won the 2024 National Jewish Book Award. According to The Wall Street Journal, “’Forbidden’ is an engaging and surprisingly cheerful study of that odd couple of the religious imagination, the Jew and the pig.”

Lunch: Nakoma Golf Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette, assorted Artisan Rolls & Mini Muffins, choice of entree: Atlantic Salmon stuffed with Shiitake Mushrooms & Spinach, Wild Mushroom Cream Sauce OR Vegan Sweet Potato Curry (mild), Barley Pilaf, French Beans and Baby Carrots. Dessert: Tiramisu

SCHEDULE:

10:30–10:50 Check-in

11:00-12:30 Program

12:30-1:30 Lunch

Each program is $30: includes meal and presentation. Please make reservations at least one week before each program

Register by phone at 608-442-4081, via mail, or in-person at Jewish Social Services, 6300 Enterprise Lane, #309, Madison, WI 53719. The program costs $30 per person. You can print out the registration form by following this link – Levy Registration Form.

For speakers’ biographical info, further info on talks and registration form – please go to our website.

Any further questions: Contact event and program manager, Paul Borowsky, paul@jssmadison.org, 608-442-4083

Jewish Social Services established the Levy Summer Series in 2013 with the generous support of Jeffrey C. Levy. We continue this partnership to bring you this years’ program series. Join us for an opportunity to interact with scholars, artists, and community leaders over a broad range of topics of interest. We look forward to seeing all of you at this years’ Levy Summer Series.