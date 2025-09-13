media release: France | 1952 | DCP | 87 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: René Clément

Cast: Brigitte Fossey, Georges Poujouly, Lucien Hubert

Amid the chaos of the German invasion of France in 1940, young Paulette (a heartbreaking performance by five-year-old Fossey) is orphaned and taken in by a peasant family whose son, Michel, becomes her closest companion. The two children, bound by innocence and grief, create a secret animal cemetery, stealing crosses from the village to honor the imaginary creatures. As wartime tensions escalate among the adults Michel and Paulette’s fragile bond and makeshift sanctuary come under threat. One of the most haunting and touching international movies to ever reach American cinemas, Forbidden Games is a still-potent anti-war classic. “The film is so powerful because it does not compromise on two things: the horror of war and the innocence of childhood” (Roger Ebert). A new 4K restoration will be screened.

War and Innocence

There is no more powerful and direct way to examine the traumatic events of war than by looking at it through the eyes of a child. This series showcases three international classics that depict this loss of innocence in the midst of the Second World War. Exploring disparate warfronts, the three films are Elem Klimov’s powerful, sometimes surreal exploration of wartime adolescence in Russia, Come and See; René Clément’s undeniably heartbreaking Forbidden Games, featuring a knockout performance from 5-year old Brigitte Fossey; and Isao Takahata’s wrenching, devastating anime, Grave of the Fireflies.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.