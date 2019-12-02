Forbidden Voices: How to Start a Revolution with a Laptop

press release: Switzerland | 52 minutes | NR | Dir. Barbara Miller

WUD Film presents this screening in collaboration with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Publications Committee.

Forbidden Voices (2012) is a documentary film by director Barbara Miller about the fight for human rights and freedom of speech of three female bloggers: Yoani Sánchez from Cuba, Zeng Jinyan from China, and Farnaz Seifi from Iran. These fearless women stand for a new, networked generation of modern resistance fighters. In Cuba, China, and Iran, their blogs shake the foundations of the state information monopoly, putting their lives at risk thereby.

"Director Barbara Miller lets the women speak for themselves. The stories are powerful, as in the message, and for all three, the struggle is still ongoing," - Jamie Rich, Oregonian