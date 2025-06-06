media release: Building on the rich legacy of its renowned sister festivals, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals, Inc. is thrilled to announce the lineup for the first-ever Force Fields, a captivating EDM experience debuting June 6-7, 2025, in Cadott, Wisconsin. Force Fields: Episode 1 will feature four stages, each crafted to deliver a unique ambiance and cutting-edge production.

Artists performing on Friday, June 6: Marshmello, Liquid Stranger, INZO, Mersiv, Ravenscoon, Blossom, Must Die!, Drinkurwater, Austeria, Flozone, Chmura and more.

Artists performing on Saturday, June 7: Rezz, RL Grime, Peekaboo, Flux Pavilion, Saymyname, LYNY, A Hundred Drums, Smoakland, MPH, Jawns, Artifakts and more.

Local campground stage artists include: Dayngr, Gxrrett Jxmes, Ghosteater, Mind Flayer, Olijoy, WARF and more.

"We're setting the stage for a transformative experience that fuses the spirit of EDM with the allure of the mystical creatures that have always been just below our feet,” festival promoter Wade Asher said. “We’re thrilled to show off the grounds to all newcomers of Force Fields as well as the loyal fans of Rock Fest and Hoofbeat!”

Tickets and camping go on sale January 9 at 9 AM CT. Festival-goers can choose from several ticket options to enhance their experience:

2-Day General Admission ($69)

GA+: Offers a closer connection to the music and magic, with exclusive access directly in front of the main stage, adjacent to VIP.

VIP: Located directly in front of the main stage, this ticket includes exclusive access to a gourmet food area, cash bar, air-conditioned restrooms, and a lounge area..

Space Lounge: An all-inclusive experience with all-you-can-eat hors d’oeuvres, beverages, a personal server, private bathrooms and more.

General Campsites ($60), Electric Campsites ($175)

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ForceFieldsFestival.com.