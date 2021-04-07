ONLINE: Force For Positive Change

press release: Join WARF for our fourth annual celebration of social innovation and entrepreneurship in Wisconsin, featuring talks, panels and more for students, social entrepreneurs and ﻿the community.

Keynote speaker: David Bornstein is the co-founder of the Solutions Journalism Network, which is integrating solutions journalism — rigorous reporting about responses to problems — into mainstream news. He co-writes the “Fixes” column in The New York Times and is the author of How to Change the World: Social Entrepreneurs and the Power of New Ideas, The Price of a Dream: The Story of the Grameen Bank, and Social Entrepreneurship: What Everyone Needs to Know.

Agenda

11 a.m. – noon Virtual Expo: Drop in and visit dozens of Wisconsin social enterprises and supporting organizations at “tables” for one-on-one and small group chats. Noon – 1 p.m. Keynote: David Bornstein 1 – 2 p.m. Concurrent sessions Part I

2 – 3 p.m. Concurrent sessions Part II

Fostering rural prosperity through social impact

From Toxic Donut to Truax Field, How Structural Racism Harms People & The Planet

Effective COVID-19 pivot featuring perspectives from around Wisconsin, moderated by Michelle Somes-Booher from UW-Madison SBDC

3 – 3:30 p.m. Celebrating and Fostering Prosperity in Wisconsin: A conversation between John and Tashia Morgridge and WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes 3:30 – 4 p.m. Force for Positive Change Competition Winners

FORCE FOR POSITIVE CHANGE AWARD COMPETITION

Is your organization making a social impact in Wisconsin? The Force for Positive Change will provide financial awards to organizations addressing social challenges locally.

The Force for Positive Change competition began in 2016 with the goal of celebrating both for-profit and nonprofit organizations focused on creating lasting beneficial impact in, by and for Wisconsin. In its fourth year, the competition expands to embrace those organizations working to make a difference in the areas identified by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals while also pursuing a path to financial sustainability and lasting benefits.

Phase I applications for the fourth annual Force for Positive Change award competition were due Tuesday, January 19. Applicants were notified about advancing to Phase II in February.