ONLINE: Forces of Nature

press release: Come explore outside with us this summer! This four-week virtual summer camp will help kids be the scientists as they observe and learn about all of the animals in their neighborhoods. Great for kids in grades 2-6, but we'll offer suggestions for older or younger kiddos.

This Virtual Summer Camp will be focused on getting kids outside! After months of virtual school, we know that kids need to be outside and moving. Each week will have about 1-2 hours of screen time and lots of suggestions for activities to get kiddos out in nature.

Each week will have a different topic: birds, mammals, reptiles & amphibians, and insects (plants will be woven throughout). We'll practice writing or drawing in nature journals, learn how to identify animals, and asking all kinds of questions.

There will be two sessions of camp: June 22 - July 17 and July 20 - Aug 14, 2020. Both sessions will cover the same material. Kids can participate in one session or both!

1-2 short videos will be posted on Facebook and YouTube (you can choose which platform to use) each week that share great information about the topic of the week, and give kids direction for the activities. All of the activities will be listed on this webpage. So, you’ll participate on Facebook or YouTube, on this page, and out in nature!

There is no cost to participate in these activities! Nature is for everyone! However, if you have the means and feel inspired to make a donation to our organization to help cover these costs, please donate by clicking here.