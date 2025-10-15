Foreign Policy and Transatlantic Relations: An Irish Perspective
UW Bascom Hall 500 Lincoln Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
media release: Brian Cahalane, Consul General of Ireland in Chicago, will visit Madison to share Ireland’s perspective on its relationship with the United States. In a time of rapidly evolving global dynamics, his visit offers a timely and unique opportunity for students to gain firsthand insight from a European diplomat.
Co-Sponsored by UW European Studies and Jean Monnet European Union Center of Excellence for Populism and Political Economy.
