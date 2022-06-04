Forest Coaching & Studios Open House
media release: Open House at Forest Coaching & Studio - 555 W. Washington Ave. Saturday 6/4 from 2:00-5:00pm FREE EVENT
Join us for a Forest Open House Event to celebrate brain-based wellness, community and our beautiful location!
- Nourishing Snacks and Sips
- "Ask The Coaches" In Real Time!
- Drawings to Win Free Coaching and Courses
- Networking and Community-Building
- Join us for 5 min of Movement or Education Every 30 Min!
PLUS! The first 100 people through the door will receive a FREE month of our digital membership!
info@annieforest.com 608-205-8266 https://www.
