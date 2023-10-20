Forest Products Laboratory Open House

media release: National Forest Products Week Open House

On Friday October 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. we invite participation in an Open House at the Lab with behind-the-scenes tours, research highlights, scientist meet and greet, scavenger hunt with prizes, and science and research demonstrations. Smokey Bear will also be on hand for hugs and fun! This event is free.

Forest Products Laboratory, 1 Gifford Pinchot Drive