Forever Simon & Garfunkel: A Tribute

Buy Tickets

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578

media release: Forever Simon & Garfunkel: A Tribute celebrates the best selling duo in rock’n’roll history. With humor, soaring energy, charm, and laser precise harmony, Sean Altman & Jack Skuller lead the audience on a concert journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and even some of Paul Simon’s solo career. The Sound Of Silence, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Mrs. Robinson, I Am A Rock, The Boxer, Homeward Bound, Cecilia, Hazy Shade Of Winter, Feeling Groovy, Me & Julio Down by the Schoolyard, Kodachrome, and many more!

$30/Adults, $10/Students (ages 4-18)

Info

River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
Music
608-643-5215
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Forever Simon & Garfunkel: A Tribute - 2024-10-05 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Forever Simon & Garfunkel: A Tribute - 2024-10-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Forever Simon & Garfunkel: A Tribute - 2024-10-05 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Forever Simon & Garfunkel: A Tribute - 2024-10-05 19:00:00 ical