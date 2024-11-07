Forms of Expression reception

UW Humanities Building-Gallery Seven 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: At Gallery 7 in the Humanities Building on the 7th Floor, see Forms of Expression: Graphic Design Area Show from November 4th through 10th, with the reception on Thursday, November 7, at 7pm. The Graphic Design area exhibition features participating artists Rowen Brunett, Silvia Chen, Ben Dutko, Nadya Flores, Locke Howell, Natalie Khmelevsky, Joy Kim, Jaylen M Korth, Whitney Lapper, Kira Lee, Jade Levendoski, Tiange Li, Fifi Lipscomb, Chitwing NG, Anja Rathje, Hannah Topp, Tyler Vergin, Chevalle Weigman-Cotter, Zoey Zang, and Annabelle Zhang.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9am-4pm

All events are free and open to the public.

