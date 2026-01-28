× Expand Jeff Alexander Forró Fo Sho

media release: Cover: $20

Experience the vibrant rhythm of Brazil right here in Wisconsin.

Forró is a lively, soulful style of music and dance from Northeast Brazil, known for its joyful energy and its signature sound driven by accordion, bass drum, and triangle.

We’re excited to welcome Forró Fo Sho, the premier Wisconsin-based band dedicated to authentic Northeastern Brazilian Forró. Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with infectious rhythms, rich cultural flavor, and irresistible dance grooves.

Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or simply looking for a fun, high-energy night out, this is a show you don’t want to miss. Come feel the music, move your feet, and experience Forró Fo Sho.