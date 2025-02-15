Forró Fo Sho, DJ Nick Nice

media release: Join Crucible Masquerade as we kick of Carnival season a bit early. Dress for your favorite version of Carnival/ Mardi Gras - anything from a campy T-shirt and a fistfull of beads all the way to elegant Venetian carnival masks or a few bangles and a lot of feathers and attitude, but be ready for a night of great music and dancing. In a first for Masquerade, we're bringing in a live band for part of the night - Forró Fo Sho will be bring the best Brazilian music in the region, and DJ Nick Nice will fill the rest of the night!

Crucible Masquerade is Madison's monthly costume party - each month features a different theme - some silly, some elegant, some wicked, and a few wild and strange. Costumes always suggested, never required!