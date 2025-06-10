Fort Bend Boys Choir

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Experience the internationally acclaimed Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas in concert!

This award-winning youth choir, known for its rich tradition, Emmy-nominated performances, and global tours, brings its pure sound and powerful artistry to Madison for one night only.

Enjoy the angelic voices of the choir in the gorgeous acoustic setting of the Frank Lloyd Wright Landmark Auditorium.

Free and open to the public — no reservations required.

Info

Music
