Free.

ABOUT Fort Night Band:

The Fort Night Band is a well established energetic Classic Rock Band out of Fort Atkinson, WI. With five seasoned players who have played classic rock, alternative ,blues and country. Female and Male lead vocals, rocking guitar and our tight rhythm section with three part vocal harmonies are guaranteed to satisfy. Fort Night covers artists like Heart, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, The Foo Fighters, The Police, Bad Company, Foreigner, Journey and many more.. We are available to entertain clubs, festivals, fairs, and corporate events. With sound and lighting scaled to fit your needs.

Fort Night Band Members:

Lisa Meitzner – Lead Vocals

Mark Schroeder – Bass Guitar

Grant Ganzow – Drums And Backing Vocals

Wade Root – Guitar, Lead and Backing Vocals

Tom Meitzner – Lead Guitar

media release: Please NOTE: We do NOT allow dogs when LIVE music is performing, and some special events.

Otherwise, ALL dogs MUST be leashed and under owners control at ALL times. NO dogs are allowed inside the building.