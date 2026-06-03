Fort Night Band
Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Free.
ABOUT Fort Night Band:
The Fort Night Band is a well established energetic Classic Rock Band out of Fort Atkinson, WI. With five seasoned players who have played classic rock, alternative ,blues and country. Female and Male lead vocals, rocking guitar and our tight rhythm section with three part vocal harmonies are guaranteed to satisfy. Fort Night covers artists like Heart, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, The Foo Fighters, The Police, Bad Company, Foreigner, Journey and many more.. We are available to entertain clubs, festivals, fairs, and corporate events. With sound and lighting scaled to fit your needs.
Fort Night Band Members:
Lisa Meitzner – Lead Vocals
Mark Schroeder – Bass Guitar
Grant Ganzow – Drums And Backing Vocals
Wade Root – Guitar, Lead and Backing Vocals
Tom Meitzner – Lead Guitar
media release: Please NOTE: We do NOT allow dogs when LIVE music is performing, and some special events.
Otherwise, ALL dogs MUST be leashed and under owners control at ALL times. NO dogs are allowed inside the building.