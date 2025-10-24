Fortune Favors Holiday Pop-up Grand Opening

media release: Fortune Favors invites the Madison community to celebrate the Grand Opening of its "Enchantment Season" holiday pop-up with a special two-day event benefiting local families in need! The celebration takes place Friday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, October 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 114 East Main Street in downtown Madison.

Throughout the Grand Opening weekend, 10% of all sales will support the Goodman Community Center's Thanksgiving Basket program, which provides holiday meals to Madison families. The pop-up shop will also serve as a food drive drop-off location for the program, welcoming donations of non-perishable items to help fill Thanksgiving baskets.

Meet Chef Eric Rupert!

Chef Eric Rupert, the creative force behind Fortune Favors' signature small-batch candied pecans, will make a special appearance during the Grand Opening from 11-3 on Saturday! Guests will have the opportunity to meet Chef Rupert, learn about the artisan process behind Fortune Favors' beloved flavors, and experience firsthand the passion that goes into every batch.

The "Enchantment Season" pop-up offers a curated selection of Fortune Favors' handcrafted treats, made locally in Madison with wholesome ingredients. The shop provides a welcoming space for thoughtful gifting, featuring beautifully packaged edible gifts perfect for the holiday season!