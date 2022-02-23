ONLINE: Forum with Rep. Gwen Moore

press release: WUD SoPo celebrates Black History Month with Congresswoman Gwen Moore

Join us for a live virtual open forum with Representative Gwen Moore (WI-04), hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate's Society and Politics Committee. Following Congresswoman Moore's keynote speech, attendees will be able to participate in a moderated Q&A session during which they may address the Congresswoman directly.

Note: Only UW Madison students or faculty with @wisc.edu email addresses will be able to access the forum via Zoom. This ensures that interactions with Congresswoman Moore are limited to UW Madison students. All other viewers will be able to watch the event live via the WUD SoPo Youtube Channel, and are encouraged to (virtually) attend.

Please contact societyandpolitics@union.wisc.edu with any questions regarding this event.

Black History Month theme for 2022: Melanin in Media: The People, The Culture, The Blackprint

Whether it’s a sports game, TV series, radio station, or an app, media is prevalent in our everyday lives. We define the media in a broad sense as capturing various outlets including, print media, social media, television, and more. Media has the power to shape the world around us with its purpose being to entertain and inform.

While historically excluded from media outlets, Black people have still paved the way and set the tone to influence not just the media, but popular culture as a whole. Our aim is to move beyond the blueprint set in American media and to include our stories by laying the foundation for the Blackprint. This month’s theme, Melanin in Media: The People, The Culture, The Blackprint, advocates for inclusion of Black culture within the mainstream media as it is often ignored among Eurocentric norms.

Black History Month at UW–Madison is brought to you by the 2022 Black History Month Planning Committee, the Black Cultural Center, and partners across campus.

Find more events at https://www.wisc.edu/black-history/