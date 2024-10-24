Forward Award Reception

media release: You are invited to attend a prideful reception recognizing this year’s Forward Award honorees and their early-career and community achievements. It’s a moment to celebrate these Badgers who are driven to move forward, and for you to connect with fellow alumni and friends.

Enjoy an evening of mingling with the awardees and learning more about their accomplishments in the areas of service, discovery, and progress. They truly are living the Wisconsin Idea and making a difference beyond the borders of campus. This special reception also features complimentary appetizers and beverages.

There’s no cost to attend but registration is required.

Forward Award 2024 Recipients

Parking

There are numerous campus parking ramps near Memorial Union. The closest is Lot 6, the Helen C. White Library Parking Garage, located across the street from Memorial Union at 600 N. Park Street. Lot 46, at the corner of Lake Street and Johnson Street, is also a good option, as is the State Street Campus Garage at 430 N. Frances Street. Visit the UW’s visitor parking page for more information, parking maps, locations, and hours.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.