Forward Career and College Academy Listening Session

media release: On December 27, 2024, Forward Career and College Academy (FCCA) will hold an essential listening session to engage parents, guardians, and students in shaping the vision and goals for the proposed charter school.

Event Details:

What: FCCA Parents and Students Listening Session on Charter School Development

When: Friday, December 27, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Where: The Black Business Hub

Purpose: To provide an open forum for parents and students to share their perspectives, ensuring that FCCA’s mission aligns with the educational priorities and aspirations of the families it serves. We will provide dinner for the families during the presentation. Also to contribute to the holiday we will hand out gift cards to families that attend.

Why This Meeting Matters:

This session is designed to amplify the voices of parents and students, the stakeholders most directly impacted by the educational opportunities FCCA will provide. Parents bring invaluable insights into their children’s needs, while students offer firsthand perspectives on the gaps they face in their current learning environments. Together, their input will help shape a school that addresses real challenges, fills critical gaps, and builds a brighter future.