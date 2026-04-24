media release: The Wisconsin Partnership for Children and Youth (WPCY) will host Forward for Our Future, a youth-focused, nonpartisan gubernatorial candidate forum, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the Goodman Community Center in Madison.

The public, free event will bring together candidates for governor to discuss issues affecting Wisconsin’s children and youth, including access to high-quality out-of-school time (OST) programs. Children are welcome to attend.

A meet-and-greet from 5:30 - 6:00 pm will be followed by a moderated, one-hour candidate forum from 6:00 - 7:00 pm. All major gubernatorial candidates were invited to attend. Candidates confirmed for the forum include Mandela Barnes, Francesca Hong, Sara Rodriguez, and Kelda Roys.

“Putting kids at the center of community conversations helps people see how today’s decisions will affect families in the long run,” said Jackie Scott of WPCY. “This forum gives voters a powerful chance to hear directly from gubernatorial candidates about how they plan to invest in communities, so every child has opportunities to thrive.”

Leslie Smith, MSCR elementary afterschool specialist & MSCR elementary Girls Inc. coordinator, is the event emcee. “I’m honored to emcee this important candidate forum. In my work every day, I see firsthand how high-quality out-of-school time programs provide the safety, entorship and enrichment that allow our children to dream bigger. However, too many families in Wisconsin still face barriers to these essential services. We need our future leaders to recognize that OST programs aren't just ‘childcare’—they are critical hubs for youth development. This forum is a vital step toward ensuring that our state’s policy decisions reflect the urgent needs of our students and the staff who support them.”

Wisconsin currently lacks a unified, well-funded system to support advocacy for out-of-school time programs, resulting in fragmented funding and uneven access across communities. Research has shown that consistent participation in high-quality OST programs contributes to improved academic outcomes, reduced risky behaviors, and positive long-term outcomes for young people.

Forward for Our Future is sponsored by the Wisconsin Partnership for Children and Youth, a statewide coalition working to expand access to high-quality out-of-school time opportunities. WPCY focuses on advancing sustainable funding, program quality, equitable access and positive outcomes for children and youth throughout Wisconsin.