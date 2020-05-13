ONLINE: Forward in Faith and Power: Why Your Vote Matters

PRESS RELEASE: A free webinar from the Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign, 7:00-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.

If you’ve ever wondered:

Why should I vote? What difference does my vote really make?

What does faith have to do with voting?

Why should I pay attention to local elections?

On this webinar, you can hear these Wisconsin faith leaders, voting activists, and local elected officials give their answers:

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes (invited)

Rev. (Judge) Everett Mitchell, Dane County Circuit Court (recorded)

Barbara McKinney – Madison Common Council (invited)

Ali Muldrow – Madison School Board

Alderman Ashanti Hamilton – Milwaukee Common Council

Jeremy Gragert – Eau Claire City Council

Ingrid Rothe - Voter ID Coalition and League of Women Voters

Rabbi Dena Feingold – Temple Beth Hillel, Kenosha

Rev. Greg Lewis – Souls to the Polls and pastor of St. Gabriel Church of God in Christ, Milwaukee

Find out what power there is in your vote, and how it gives you a say in the decisions that shape the life of your community. Learn how the actions of local officials impact your day-to-day life. Be inspired by examples of how faith moves people to take voting seriously and become involved in the public square.

Register now -- a Zoom link will be sent to you before the webinar. The Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign is a project of the Wisconsin Council of Churches and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, and is funded in part by PACE (Philanthropy Active in Civic Engagement), and the Evjue Foundation.