ONLINE: Forward in Faith and Power: Why Your Vote Matters

PRESS RELEASE: A free webinar from the Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign, 7:00-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.

If you’ve ever wondered:

  • Why should I vote? What difference does my vote really make?
  • What does faith have to do with voting?
  • Why should I pay attention to local elections?

On this webinar, you can hear these Wisconsin faith leaders, voting activists, and local elected officials give their answers:

  • Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes (invited)
  • Rev. (Judge) Everett Mitchell, Dane County Circuit Court (recorded)
  • Barbara McKinney – Madison Common Council (invited)
  • Ali Muldrow – Madison School Board
  • Alderman Ashanti Hamilton – Milwaukee Common Council
  • Jeremy Gragert – Eau Claire City Council
  • Ingrid Rothe - Voter ID Coalition and League of Women Voters
  • Rabbi Dena Feingold – Temple Beth Hillel, Kenosha
  • Rev. Greg Lewis – Souls to the Polls and pastor of St. Gabriel Church of God in Christ, Milwaukee

Find out what power there is in your vote, and how it gives you a say in the decisions that shape the life of your community. Learn how the actions of local officials impact your day-to-day life.  Be inspired by examples of how faith moves people to take voting seriously and become involved in the public square.

Register now -- a Zoom link will be sent to you before the webinar. The Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign is a project of the Wisconsin Council of Churches and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, and is funded in part by PACE (Philanthropy Active in Civic Engagement), and the Evjue Foundation.

