ONLINE: Forward in Faith and Power: Why Your Vote Matters
PRESS RELEASE: A free webinar from the Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign, 7:00-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
If you’ve ever wondered:
- Why should I vote? What difference does my vote really make?
- What does faith have to do with voting?
- Why should I pay attention to local elections?
On this webinar, you can hear these Wisconsin faith leaders, voting activists, and local elected officials give their answers:
- Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes (invited)
- Rev. (Judge) Everett Mitchell, Dane County Circuit Court (recorded)
- Barbara McKinney – Madison Common Council (invited)
- Ali Muldrow – Madison School Board
- Alderman Ashanti Hamilton – Milwaukee Common Council
- Jeremy Gragert – Eau Claire City Council
- Ingrid Rothe - Voter ID Coalition and League of Women Voters
- Rabbi Dena Feingold – Temple Beth Hillel, Kenosha
- Rev. Greg Lewis – Souls to the Polls and pastor of St. Gabriel Church of God in Christ, Milwaukee
Find out what power there is in your vote, and how it gives you a say in the decisions that shape the life of your community. Learn how the actions of local officials impact your day-to-day life. Be inspired by examples of how faith moves people to take voting seriously and become involved in the public square.
Register now -- a Zoom link will be sent to you before the webinar. The Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign is a project of the Wisconsin Council of Churches and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, and is funded in part by PACE (Philanthropy Active in Civic Engagement), and the Evjue Foundation.