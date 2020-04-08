press release: Forward Madison FC will host a U.S. Open Cup game for the first time ever, the team learned Wednesday, squaring off against the winner of Chicago FC United vs Minneapolis City SC on April 8 at Breese Stevens Field. Forward will give its season ticket holders a complimentary ticket for the match, while individual sales will go live on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.

According to Forward Madison COO Conor Caloia, the club’s decision to give season ticket holders entry free of charge represents the club’s responsibility to take care of its supporters.

“Our season ticket holders are a big part of what makes this club special, so we owe it to them to enjoy a match on us,” Caloia said. “With their support, we’ll hopefully be able to kick off another tremendous U.S. Open Cup run this year.”

The Flamingos’ Open Cup match comes three days before its USL League One home opener against Toronto FC II, making it the team’s first home game of 2020.

Now in its 107th year, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup – U.S. Soccer's national championship, so to speak – is the oldest continuously running soccer tournament in the country, and one of the oldest in the world. What makes it unique in the landscape of American sports is that the Open Cup, like the name suggests, is completely open. Any team, pro or amateur, from the heights of Major League Soccer down to a local pub team, can try to qualify for the tournament and become champions.

The Flamingos made the best run of any USL League One team in the 2019 U.S. Open Cup, going on the road to defeat Milwaukee Bavarians SC (2-0) and El Paso Locomotive FC (3-0) en route to a Round Three appearance.

Every game of the 107th edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup will be streamed live on ESPN+, with League One’s clubs entering in the Second Round between April 7-9. The winners of those contests will be joined by 11 teams from Major League Soccer in the Third Round on April 21-23, with the remaining 12 teams from MLS entering in the Round of 32, scheduled for May 19-20.