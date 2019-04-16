press release:

Forward Madison FC will host a scrimmage with the University of Wisconsin-Madison men’s soccer team on Tuesday, April 16 at historic Breese Stevens Field, the club announced Monday. The game will serve as a test run for the stadium before FMFC’s home opener on April 27 against Greenville Triumph SC, with general admission seating to be available for fans in the grandstand and supporters’ sections.

According to Forward Madison Managing Director Peter Wilt, the scrimmage will give the team and fans an opportunity to familiarize itself with their home surroundings.

“This will be a good opportunity for Forward fans to see the team in game action for the first time,” Wilt said. “Coach Trask always has a competitive, hard-working team, which will make a good test for our team before our home opener April 27th.”

Forward Madison already shares a number of connections with UW-Madison. Along with having its own ex-Badger, Carl Schneider, on the roster, FMFC’s pink flamingo shares a link with a 1979 prank at the university, and Breese Stevens Field hosted Wisconsin’s men’s and women’s soccer teams before they moved to an on-campus facility in 1993.

John Trask, head coach of Wisconsin men’s soccer, said he was grateful to Wilt and FMFC Head Coach Daryl Shore for working to arrange the match..

“We are very excited for the opportunity to play Forward Madison,” Trask said. “This match will provide us the opportunity to expose our current student-athletes to another level of soccer. We look forward to an entertaining and challenging game, and will be thrilled to see UW alumnus Carl Schneider potentially representing Forward Madison.”

General admission tickets will be available for 15 dollars. Tickets will go on sale at a later date

