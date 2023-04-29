× Expand Peter Janssen Breese Stevens Field, home of Forward Madison FC.

media release: Forward Madison FC will play host to an in-state rivalry on the soccer pitch, when UW-Madison takes on Marquette at Breese Stevens Field on April 29. This friendly match between the Badgers and the Golden Eagles will begin approximately at 7:30pm, immediately following the Forward Madison match that night against Charlotte Independence, beginning at 5pm.

Admission for the friendly match will be included with a Forward Madison match ticket for the 29th. This rivalry match-up occurs a week after Forward Madison takes on the Badgers in a friendly at Breese on April 22nd. Single game tickets for the April 29th match will go on-sale in mid-March.

“Forward Madison is excited to host UW-Madison and Marquette at our home stadium,” Director of Soccer Operations and Development Keith Tiemeyer said. “Both programs are quality, one from the Big East and one from the Big Ten. They have rosters built with some of the top talent in Wisconsin and the region.”

UW-Madison finished the 2022 season 6-6-4 and lost to Rutgers in heartbreaking fashion in the Big Ten Tournament. Marquette went 5-9-4, finishing the season with a 5-1 win against St. John’s.