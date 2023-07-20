× Expand Peter Janssen Breese Stevens Field, home of Forward Madison FC.

media release:

Forward Madison FC announced today the Club’s 2023 international friendly will be against Atlante FC of Mexico’s Liga de Expansión on Thursday, July 20th at 7pm CT. This will be the two organizations first-ever match against one another. Several festivities will take place during the match, including a mariachi band, food and drink specials, and fun for the whole family.

“We are excited to face a historic Mexican side who will provide a great test for our squad,” Forward Madison COO and Owner Conor Caloia said. “Atlante has won three national championships and has a passionate supporter base. We look forward to a lively atmosphere inside of Breese Stevens Field on July 20th.”

Atlante FC was founded in 1916 in Mexico City. Club legend Juan Carreño scored Mexico’s first-ever goal in a World Cup match at the Olympic Games in Amsterdam’s 1928 edition. They are three-time winners of the Copa Mexico, and two-time winners of the CONCACAF Champions’ Cup. In 2009, Atlante defeated Auckland City 3-0 to advance to the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal round. After scoring early against Barcelona, Atlante eventually fell 3-1. Atlante was relegated from Liga MX following the 2013-14 season and have remained in the 2nd division of Mexican soccer since.

The 2023 friendly between FMFC and Atlante continues Forward Madison’s commitment to playing an international friendly every season in Madison. Most recently, FMFC hosted Mexican side Pumas Tabasco at Breese Stevens Field in 2022. Prior to that, FMFC hosted Mexican clubs Leones Negros and Atlético Morelia in Madison.

Tickets are on sale now for this international friendly and can be purchased by calling 608-204-0855 or visiting www.forwardmadisonfc.com. A special ticket package is available for this match that includes a match ticket, burrito, and Modelo for just $30.