× Expand Justin Nuoffer Forward Madison FC defeated Milwaukee Bavarians FC in their final preseason game, May 1, 2021.

USL League One men's soccer vs. New England Revolution II. Single tickets TBA.

press release: As Forward Madison prepares to return home to Breese Stevens Field for the 2021 USL League One season, the Club has announced ticket policies and procedures for its first three home matches on May 15, May 26 and June 6. Pursuant to current Public Health Madison & Dane County guidelines, the majority of Breese Stevens Field will be socially distanced, with four sections to be assigned for fans who are fully vaccinated.

Since Forward Madison will be operating under a significantly reduced capacity to start the year, the team has made the decision to prioritize seating its season ticket holders first, and has thus managed to accommodate all of its season ticket holders. This will leave a very small number of single game tickets available for the team's first three home matches. These tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 12, at noon local time.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm surrounding our return to Breese and would like to thank our great fans as we work through this seating process given our restricted capacity,” Forward Madison COO & Owner Conor Caloia said. "We are hopeful that we will be able to accommodate more guests starting with our June 12 match. We are grateful for the interest and want our fans to know we are doing everything we can within the current orders to get as many people into Breese Stevens Field as possible.”

For season ticket packages, visit Forward Madison’s website.