Breese Stevens Field, home of Forward Madison FC.

press release: Forward Madison FC has finalized its preseason schedule in the lead-up to the 2021 USL League One season, the club announced Friday. The Flamingos will travel to play USL Championship teams Indy Eleven on April 17 and Sporting Kansas City II on April 24 before returning home to play the Milwaukee Bavarians on May 1.

The game against the Bavarians, which will kick off at 11 a.m., is set to serve as a test run for Forward Madison’s return to Breese Stevens Field. A limited number of tickets will be available starting Monday, April 19 for season ticket members and Tuesday, April 20 for the general public.

All tickets to the game must be purchased in four-person pods at $50 per pod ($12.50 per person). Season ticket members will be able to buy discounted tickets before seats are available to the general public.

Forward Madison officially kicked off its preseason in late March, then traveled south for a scrimmage with Chicago Fire FC of Major League Soccer on April 7. The Flamingos will begin their third USL League One season on May 8 at FC Tucson before returning to Breese Stevens Field for its home opener against North Carolina FC on May 15.