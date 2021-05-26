× Expand Justin Nuoffer Forward Madison FC defeated Milwaukee Bavarians FC in their final preseason game, May 1, 2021.

press release: As Forward Madison prepares to return home to Breese Stevens Field for the 2021 USL League One season, the Club has announced ticket policies and procedures for its first three home matches on May 15, May 26 and June 6. Pursuant to current Public Health Madison & Dane County guidelines, the majority of Breese Stevens Field will be socially distanced, with four sections to be assigned for fans who are fully vaccinated.

Since Forward Madison will be operating under a significantly reduced capacity to start the year, the team has made the decision to prioritize seating its season ticket holders first, and has thus managed to accommodate all of its season ticket holders. This will leave a very small number of single game tickets available for the team's first three home matches. These tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 12, at noon local time.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm surrounding our return to Breese and would like to thank our great fans as we work through this seating process given our restricted capacity,” Forward Madison COO & Owner Conor Caloia said. "We are hopeful that we will be able to accommodate more guests starting with our June 12 match. We are grateful for the interest and want our fans to know we are doing everything we can within the current orders to get as many people into Breese Stevens Field as possible.”

Forward Madison’s full 2021 USL League One schedule is as follows:

AWAY vs FC Tucson: Saturday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs North Carolina FC: Saturday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs Union Omaha: Wednesday, May 26 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs South Georgia Tormenta FC: Saturday, May 29 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs Fort Lauderdale CF: Tuesday, June 1 at TBD

HOME vs Union Omaha: Sunday, June 6 at 5 p.m.

HOME vs Richmond Kickers: Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs New England Revolution II: Saturday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs Greenville Triumph SC: Wednesday, June 23 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs New England Revolution II: Wednesday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs North Texas SC: Saturday, July 10 at 8 p.m.

AWAY vs Union Omaha: Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs Fort Lauderdale CF: Saturday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: Saturday, July 31 at TBD

AWAY vs Union Omaha: Saturday, August 7 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs South Georgia Tormenta FC: Saturday, August 14 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs Toronto FC II: Wednesday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs North Texas SC: Saturday, August 21 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs North Carolina FC: Wednesday, August 25 at TBD

AWAY vs Richmond Kickers: Wednesday, September 1 at 6:30 p.m.

HOME vs Richmond Kickers: Saturday, September 11 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs Toronto FC II: Friday, September 17 at TBD

AWAY vs New England Revolution II: Tuesday, September 21 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs Greenville Triumph SC: Saturday, September 25 at 7 p.m.

AWAY vs New England Revolution II: Friday, October 1 at 5 p.m.

AWAY vs Richmond Kickers: Saturday, October 16 at 6:30 p.m.

HOME vs FC Tucson: Saturday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

HOME vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: Saturday, October 30 at 7 p.m.