× Expand courtesy Forward Madison FC Forward Madison FC players celebrate. Forward Madison FC players celebrate.

media release: Forward Madison FC has officially clinched a home playoff spot for the 2026 USL League One. Saturday night’s draw against Union Omaha means that Forward Madison FC will host a home playoff on October 30 at 6:30 PM at Breese Stevens Field against Spokane Velocity FC. Tickets are officially on sale here.

This marks the second time that Forward Madison has hosted a home playoff match following their semi-final run in 2024. This season saw a heavy turnover in the Mingos roster, with only two players returning from the 2025 season. The revamped roster formed one of the league's most potent offenses, scoring 54 league goals that propelled Forward Madison to an impressive14-game home unbeaten streak that lasted until the end of September. Throughout the course of the 2026 season, Forward Madison FC lost just two games at home, giving them an important advantage in this playoff first round, and Madisonians at least one more opportunity to pack Breese Stevens Field.

Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One, launched in the Spring of 2019. The Flamingos were USL League One playoff teams in 2019and 2023 and have made an international name for themselves as a fun-loving, flamboyant brand. More information and registration for the team’s weekly newsletter are available atwww.forwardmadisonfc.com. Follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.