press release: Forward Madison FC will host the Milwaukee Torrent in a ‘Battle for Wisconsin’ exhibition game at Breese Stevens Field on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. The match pits in-state opponents from Wisconsin’s biggest cities, giving each the chance to claim state-wide soccer supremacy.

Now past the halfway point of its inaugural USL League One season, Forward Madison has been a success story that has made waves across the country (and even the world). According to FMFC Managing Director Peter Wilt, though, this exhibition is tailored especially for Wisconsin.

“This will be a good game for both teams as well as for fans of both teams,” Wilt said. “The Torrent will be a good test for Forward Madison, and we look forward to an entertaining game for Wisconsin soccer fans. I am grateful to Andreas Davi and the Torrent for making this much-anticipated match a reality.”

The Milwaukee Torrent, founded in 2015, has competed in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), a national amateur and semi-professional league, during past seasons. The Torrent has upgraded its roster in anticipation of its entry into the NPSL “Founders Cup” competition this August, and hired former MLS head coach Carlos “Cacho” Córdoba to lead the team.

According to Milwaukee Torrent owner Andreas Davi, the ‘Battle for Wisconsin’ will serve as a showcase for soccer in the state.

"The Torrent are thrilled to visit Madison and show fans the talented roster we've put together for this fall's NPSL Founders Cup competition, with players from 11 countries,” Davi said. “Thanks to Forward Madison FC and Peter Wilt for this great opportunity to have professional players from two Wisconsin teams meet on the field. We're looking forward to experiencing the great atmosphere that has been created at Breese Stevens Field."

Tickets, which start at $15, will go on sale Thursday at 9 a.m. Forward Madison season ticket holders who renew for 2020 by Sept. 6 will receive their seats at no charge.